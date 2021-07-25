Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $31.87

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.87, but opened at $30.30. Baozun shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 10,131 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, dropped their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.
The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
