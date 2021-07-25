Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $31.87

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.87, but opened at $30.30. Baozun shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 10,131 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, dropped their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.