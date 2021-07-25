Barclays PLC Has $183,000 Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Tiptree worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tiptree by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,882,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Tiptree by 0.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 892,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tiptree by 32.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tiptree by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

