Barclays PLC Has $192,000 Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TARO stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.04. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. The company had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

