Barclays PLC Purchases 21,391 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 2,139.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

