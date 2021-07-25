Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 4,100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. Research analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

