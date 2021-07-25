Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Barnwell Industries worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $2.35 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Russell M. Gifford acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,222.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 132,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $343,597.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 166,463 shares of company stock worth $426,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

