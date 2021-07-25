Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

