Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.90. 5,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

