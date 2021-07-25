Berenberg Bank Increases Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target to GBX 2,730

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ULE. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,595.50 ($33.91).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

ULE stock opened at GBX 3,270 ($42.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,220.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,330 ($43.51).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.