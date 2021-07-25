Berenberg Bank Raises Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 4,180

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FUTR has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,525.25 ($46.06).

Get Future alerts:

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,526 ($46.07) on Wednesday. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,028.39. The stock has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.