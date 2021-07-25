Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHLB. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

