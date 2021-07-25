BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $66.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BigCommerce traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $70.30. Approximately 30,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,508,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.76.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIGC. Truist Securities dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $441,516.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,333 shares of company stock valued at $31,261,664 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

