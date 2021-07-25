Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Decreased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $325.40 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.28.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

