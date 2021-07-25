Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $341.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $361.00 to $341.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.28.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $325.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.