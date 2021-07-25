BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 187,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 601,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get BioLargo alerts:

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The Odor-No-More segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.