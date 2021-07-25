Biotech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Biotech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Biotech Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

