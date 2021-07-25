Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 30% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $85,552.60 and approximately $212.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.