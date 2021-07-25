BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $767.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,775,987 coins and its circulating supply is 4,564,533 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

