BitWhite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $74,852.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $66,004.54 and approximately $74,852.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitWhite

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

