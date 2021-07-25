BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,305 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.