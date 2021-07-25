Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 735,129 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $8.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.