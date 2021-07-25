BlitzPick Trading Up 18% Over Last Week (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded up 18% against the US dollar. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $395,381.04 and approximately $1,945.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043673 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00025667 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

BlitzPick Coin Trading

