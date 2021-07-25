BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Invests $16.54 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,000. Booking comprises approximately 2.7% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Booking by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 16,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 60,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $8.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,202.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,028. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 128.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,252.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

