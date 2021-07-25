BMO Capital Markets Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $184.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $176.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 232,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,977,000 after buying an additional 87,174 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 92.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

