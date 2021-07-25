BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$18.00 Price Target for Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) received a C$18.00 price target from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.70.

Get Real Matters alerts:

TSE REAL opened at C$15.39 on Friday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,518,384 shares in the company, valued at C$40,465,897.79. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$1,090,256.19. Insiders sold 127,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,386 over the last 90 days.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.