BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €58.26 ($68.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

BNP stock traded up €0.59 ($0.69) on Friday, hitting €50.57 ($59.49). 2,172,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.11.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

