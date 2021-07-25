Boenning Scattergood Upgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to “Outperform”

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Boenning Scattergood currently has $350.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of VMI opened at $233.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.97. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

