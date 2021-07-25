Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 225.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCEI stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 263,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

