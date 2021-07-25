Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives C$4.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BNE traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.76. 45,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,299. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$5.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.15.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $118,835.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

