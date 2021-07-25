Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,508 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Booking by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,202.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,252.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

