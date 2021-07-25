Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $90.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. 663,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,921. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $73.51 and a one year high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after buying an additional 281,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after buying an additional 95,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

