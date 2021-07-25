Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €82.00 ($96.47) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.83 ($92.75).

BNR opened at €84.16 ($99.01) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.56. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

