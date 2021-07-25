Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €82.00 ($96.47) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.83 ($92.75).

BNR opened at €84.16 ($99.01) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.56. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

