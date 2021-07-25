BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BRFS. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.82. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BRF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in BRF by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 910,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 711,156 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

