BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Position Boosted by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,192 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 234,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,265. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.15. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

