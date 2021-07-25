Brokerages Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $412.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to announce sales of $412.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.71 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $398.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.