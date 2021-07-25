Brokerages Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Post $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce earnings per share of $2.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,411.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

