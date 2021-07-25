Brokerages Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.35 Million

Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will announce $575.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $575.00 million and the highest is $575.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $548.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,570,800. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $7,613,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $60.83 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

