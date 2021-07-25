Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce $776.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $755.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $821.20 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. 329,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,526. Scientific Games has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

