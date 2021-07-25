Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report sales of $12.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $10.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.77 billion to $46.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.26 billion to $54.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, cut their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in The Progressive during the second quarter worth $772,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Progressive by 19.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Progressive by 110.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 29.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

