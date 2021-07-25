Brokerages Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million.

APDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.