Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. CalAmp reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

CAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 104,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,859. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $426.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

