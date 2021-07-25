Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report $120.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $100.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $470.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.01 million to $484.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $535.57 million, with estimates ranging from $519.88 million to $551.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 602,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

