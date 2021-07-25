Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRSN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 215,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. 406,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.