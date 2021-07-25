Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRSN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 215,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. 406,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.