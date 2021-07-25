Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 13,600,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,468,162. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 567.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plug Power by 113.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

