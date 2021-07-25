Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.84. 1,273,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

