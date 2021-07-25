Brokerages Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.19.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSHA traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,484. The firm has a market cap of $710.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

