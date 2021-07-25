Brokerages Set BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Target Price at $30.17

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXS stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

