Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $58.15

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.15.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 638,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,394. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

