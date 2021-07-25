Brokerages Set CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target at $14.90

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CalAmp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CalAmp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 104,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,859. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $426.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

