Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Price Target at $47.50

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,558,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,409,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

